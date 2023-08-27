RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
3 houses set afire in Imphal, cops' guns snatched
August 27, 2023  17:10
File image
File image
Unidentified men torched three abandoned houses at New Lambulane locality in Manipur's capital Imphal on Sunday afternoon. 

Firemen rushed to the spot and put off the blaze, officials said. 

Soon after the incident, people gathered in the area and demanded state and central forces deployed in the locality to allow them to enter the area, officials said, adding that the security forces later fired a few rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. 

In another development, unidentified men snatched three weapons from the security personnel guarding the residence of former health and family welfare director K Rajo around 2am on Sunday, the police said. 

The incident took place at Sagolband Bijoy Govinda under Imphal PS in Imphal West district, police said, adding the snatched weapons included two AK series rifles and a carbine. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ajit Pawar holds show of strength in uncle's bastion
Ajit Pawar holds show of strength in uncle's bastion

NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday received a grand welcome in Baramati, which is his assembly constituency and also the pocket borough of party chief Sharad Pawar, on his first visit after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena...

US can declare 'independence' from China with India's help: Vivek Ramaswamy
US can declare 'independence' from China with India's help: Vivek Ramaswamy

He is currently on a two-day swing to the crucial State of Iowa. On January 15, Iowa would kick off the 2024 Republican presidential primary season.

'Chess is a nation-building game'
'Chess is a nation-building game'

All India Chess Federation (AICF) president Sanjay Kapoor said the federation is also working on organising an Indian Chess League.

Prannoy's epic battle ends in bronze at Badminton Worlds
Prannoy's epic battle ends in bronze at Badminton Worlds

Prannoy signs off with maiden World Championships bronze medal after losing semifinal to Vitidsarn

Pakistan shuffle squad ahead of Asia Cup
Pakistan shuffle squad ahead of Asia Cup

Pakistan, co-hosts of the Asia Cup, will take on Nepal in the tournament opener in Multan on Wednesday and will be in high spirits after their whitewash of Afghanistan.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances