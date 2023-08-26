RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
SP blames BJP's 'politics of hate' behind Muzaffarnagar teacher incident
August 26, 2023  11:04
image
Samajwadi Party on Saturday alleged that it was the 'politics of hate' of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh which had brought the country to such a pass where a teacher could ask her students to slap a boy from a minority community over his religion.

The party's allegation came in response to an incident in Muzaffarnagar, where a teacher was caught on video making communal comments and asking her students to slap a Class 2 student from Muslim community.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav too in a post demanded the teacher be sacked immediately, and called her a 'blot on teacher society'.

'In a viral video from Muzaffarnagar, a teacher is getting a student beaten up by other students. She is guilty of a double crime in that on one hand she is asking other students to beat the child and on the other she is making them violent. The BJP government should show this video in the G20 meeting and explain how justified is its politics of hate,' Yadav said in his post.

'Such a teacher is a blot on the teacher society. The teacher community should raise a voice against her to get her punished,' he said.

The accused teacher has been identified as Trapti Tyagi.

The incident took place in Khubbapur village under Mansurpur Police Station area.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Circle Officer Ravishankar had on Friday said the police were looking into the incident and will soon take action.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari Shubham Shukla said apart from the students, two people are also seen in the video, one of whom is the teacher, while efforts are on to identify the other person.

"Action will be initiated against both the persons and also against the school management," he said.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Dream Girl 2 Review: Bad Jokes, Stale Gags
Dream Girl 2 Review: Bad Jokes, Stale Gags

Dream Girl 2's understanding of womanhood boils down to her boobs, sighs Sukanya Verma.

Wrestling Trials: Antim once again tops charts; Divya, Sarita bounce back
Wrestling Trials: Antim once again tops charts; Divya, Sarita bounce back

Antim Panghal once again confirmed her emergence as one of the top wrestlers in the country by winning the World Championships trials in Patiala on Friday.

India, Greece elevate ties to strategic level; vow to double bilateral trade
India, Greece elevate ties to strategic level; vow to double bilateral trade

In reflection of their growing congruence in areas of defence and security, the two sides, following the Modi-Mitsotakis talks, agreed to set up an institutional dialogue at the level of national security advisors, and boost defence...

Lalu out on medical bail but playing badminton, CBI tells SC
Lalu out on medical bail but playing badminton, CBI tells SC

The CBI on Friday told the Supreme Court that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad was playing badminton after being enlarged on bail in a fodder scam case on medical grounds, as it sought cancellation of the relief granted to the former Bihar chief...

In Pictures - Pochettino gets first Chelsea win; Real down Celta
In Pictures - Pochettino gets first Chelsea win; Real down Celta

Chelsea won their first competitive match under coach Mauricio Pochettino with a 3-0 home victory over Premier League new boys Luton Town.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances