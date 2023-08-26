RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Raj CM Gehlot should resign over 'red diary': Shah
August 26, 2023  15:30
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday demanded the resignation of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over a "red diary" which, he alleged, contained details of corruption and black deeds of the state government.
   
Addressing a "Sahakar Kisan Sammelan" in Gangapur City in the poll-bound state, Shah said the BJP-led central government raised the agriculture budget by six times and formed a separate ministry for cooperatives, whereas the Congress had done nothing for farmers.
 
Pointing to a few people who raised slogans during the event, the home minister said, "I want to tell Gehlot saab that you will achieve nothing by sending some people to shout slogans. If there is any shame left in him, he should resign over the 'red diary' issue and enter the election fray."
 
"Nowadays Gehlot saab is very afraid of the colour red. The colour of the diary is red, but black deeds are hidden in it. The red diary has details of multi-crore corruption," he said.
 
Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha had claimed that the red diary which he had secured from the residence of Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore during an income tax raid in July 2020 on the directions of the chief minister had details of Gehlot's financial transactions.
 
Assembly polls in Rajasthan is slated for later this year. -- PTI
