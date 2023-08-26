PM: Vikram touchdown point to be known as...

JUST IN: The spot where Chandrayaan-3's lander 'Vikram' landed, that point will be known as 'Shivshakti', announces Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





He also announced that the place where Chandrayaan-2 left its footprint on the lunar surface in 2019 will be known as 'Tiranga Point'.





Modi was accorded a warm reception as he arrived at the Indian Space Research Organisation headquarters in Bengaluru on Saturday morning.





He met the team of scientists with the ISRO, who were involved in the country's third lunar mission. -- ANI/PTI

