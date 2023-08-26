RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Pak spy arrested in WB, sensitive documents seized
August 26, 2023  12:37
image
An alleged Pakistan spy, who is a resident of Bihar, was arrested from Kolkata and sensitive documents were seized from his possession, a senior police officer said on Saturday.
 
Acting on a tip-off, Kolkata Police personnel nabbed the man from his residence in Howrah on Friday. 

"He was found directly involved in activities prejudicial to the safety of the country," the officer said.

The man was arrested late on Friday night after hours of grilling, he said.
"Secret information in the form of photographs, videos and online chats were found in his mobile phone. These were sent by him to a suspected intelligence operative of Pakistan," the officer said.

The accused person, who was working with a courier service company in Kolkata, earlier stayed in Delhi.

The man will be produced before a city court on Saturday, he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Row erupts as UP teacher asks students to slap boy from minority community
Row erupts as UP teacher asks students to slap boy from minority community

The teacher, identified as Trapti Tyagi, can be seen asking the students of class 2 of a private school in Khubbapur village under Mansurpur police station area in Muzaffarnagar to hit the hapless child.

Ananya-Ayushmann Go Dancing!
Ananya-Ayushmann Go Dancing!

After their film Dream Girl 2 released in theatres, it was time for Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday to eat cake!

SC seeks report on Cauvery water released by K'taka, to hear TN plea on Sep 1
SC seeks report on Cauvery water released by K'taka, to hear TN plea on Sep 1

A three-judge bench headed by Justice BR Gavai sought a report from the Cauvery Water Management Authority on the amount of water released by Karnataka, after additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the court that a meeting...

Ajith, Achinta focussed on Worlds after missing Asiad selection
Ajith, Achinta focussed on Worlds after missing Asiad selection

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Achinta Sheuli and fellow Indian lifter N Ajith are both ready to leave the disappointment of missing out on Asian Games selection.

Kohli perfect for No. 4 for World Cup: De Villiers
Kohli perfect for No. 4 for World Cup: De Villiers

Virat Kohli would be the perfect answer for India's No. 4 conundrum at the World Cup, said AB de Villiers.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances