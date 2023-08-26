RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Madurai: 10 killed in fire inside train coach
August 26, 2023  09:25
image
At least 10 persons died in a fire that broke out inside a stationary train compartment in Madurai railway station in the wee hours of Saturday, with the Southern Railway saying an 'illegal gas cylinder' led to the blaze.

The passengers of the 'private party coach' had arrived from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

Madurai district collector M S Sangeetha, who rushed to the station to enquire, said 8 persons were killed in the fire accident in the train compartment.

20 others with injuries have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Police, fire and rescue services personnel besides railway staff, involved in dousing the fire, extricated the charred bodies from the compartment.

The fire broke out at 5.15 am on Saturday and the Fire service personnel who arrived at the spot half an hour later put down the blaze by 7.15 am, a Southern Railway release said.

'This is a private party coach that was attached at Nagercoil Junction yesterday (Aug 25) by train no. 16730 (Punalur-Madurai Exp). Party coach was detached and kept at Madurai Stabling line. The passengers in the private party coach have illegally smuggled gas cylinder and this has caused the fire. Many passengers had got out of the coach on noticing fire. Some passengers had got down at platform itself,' the release said.

'The party coach had started the journey from Lucknow on August 17. They are scheduled to return to Chennai tomorrow... and return to Lucknow from there,' it added.

Among the scattered items that lay on the accident spot included a cylinder and a bag of potatoes, indicating there were attempts to cook food.

Any individual can book party coach using IRCTC portal.

They are not allowed to carry any inflammable material like gas cylinder. 

The coach is to used only for transportation purpose, the release said, adding senior officials were rushing to the spot.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Pragyan rover's amazing Moonwalk!
In Pictures - Pragyan rover's amazing Moonwalk!

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), ISRO said, "Chandrayaan-3 Mission. Chandrayaan-3 Rover to MOX, ISTRAC, Moon walk begins!"

US Open 2023: The top 5 women to watch out for
US Open 2023: The top 5 women to watch out for

Five top contenders for the women's title at the US Open.

SEE: Pragyan covers 8 metres of Moon's surface
SEE: Pragyan covers 8 metres of Moon's surface

Chandrayaan-3 mission's rover 'Pragyan' has traversed a distance of about eight metres on the lunar surface, and its payloads have been turned on, ISRO said on Friday.

India's forex reserves drop $7.27 bn to $594.88 bn
India's forex reserves drop $7.27 bn to $594.88 bn

India's forex reserves dropped by $7.27 billion to $594.89 billion for the week ended August 18, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had risen by $708 million to $602.16 billion. The...

IOA plea to lift wrestling Federation of India's suspension
IOA plea to lift wrestling Federation of India's suspension

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday requested the UWW to "keep in abeyance" the WFI suspension, insisting that it was making efforts to resume the election process.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances