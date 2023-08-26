RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ISRO is now BJP's 2024 campaign tool: Mahua Moitra
August 26, 2023  20:27
image
Referring to the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) moon mission Chandrayaan-3, Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra on Saturday targetted the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the saffron party will use the missions of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as a tool for its election campaign in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year. 

Taking to X (former Twitter), Mahua Moitra said, "ISRO is now BJPs 2024 campaign tool. Every mission will be used to whip up nationalistic frenzy before elections. Bhakt and troll army working 24x7 to package decades of Indian scientific research as Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai magic. Wake up, India. And no, I am not anti-national."

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation command centre in Bengaluru, who were involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission and lauded them for their efforts.

Reacting to the meeting between PM Modi and the scientists at ISRO, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said there was nothing wrong with  Modi visiting the ISRO command centre in Bengaluru. 

Pawar also said it was up to politicians of the country to encourage the scientists.

"If the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has gone to Bengaluru, then according to me it is not a wrong thing. ISRO scientists have enhanced the prestige of the country, It is up to the politicians to encourage the scientists, there is no need for any kind of protocol to go there," Pawar said.
