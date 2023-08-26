RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Indian-origin man arrested in California for shooting dead woman
August 26, 2023  01:14
image
A 29-year-old Indian-origin man has been arrested in the US state of California for allegedly shooting and killing a woman in a parking garage, a media report said on Friday. 

Simranjit Singh shot and killed the 34-year-old woman he was dating in a parking garage at a mall in Roseville, California, a news report in KCRA3.com said. 

According to Roseville police, the two arrived at the mall together on Saturday morning, where Singh shot the woman on the third floor of the parking garage and ran away from the scene, leaving the gun in the garage. 

The police apprehended Singh near a store across the street from the mall, Lt. Chris Ciampa of the Roseville police department was quoted as saying in the report. 

Immediately after the shooting, Singh went shopping and allegedly bought a shirt with cash, "changed into it, put the old shirt in a shopping bag and asked to leave the store. 

It was in lockdown due to the active shooter situation, the report said.

"Through eyewitness accounts and descriptions and his last known direction of travel, it was just a lot of officers in the area looking for him," Ciampa said. 

He said the police interviewed eyewitnesses and checked the Galleria's surveillance video. 

"There are cameras in the garage," he said. 

"They have an extensive security system, and we are working with them." 

According to Ciampa, Singh has been arrested and will be booked in Placer County Jail for homicide. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Want to buy World Cup 2023 tickets? Here's how...
Want to buy World Cup 2023 tickets? Here's how...

The long wait for cricket fans is finally over as the tickets for World Cup 2023 will go on general sale on Friday.

India, Greece elevate ties to strategic level; vow to double bilateral trade
India, Greece elevate ties to strategic level; vow to double bilateral trade

In reflection of their growing congruence in areas of defence and security, the two sides, following the Modi-Mitsotakis talks, agreed to set up an institutional dialogue at the level of national security advisors, and boost defence...

SC allows Delhi govt to amend challenge to services law
SC allows Delhi govt to amend challenge to services law

The top court took note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, that earlier the challenge was directed against the Ordinance which has now become law after clearance from Parliament.

Suniel Shetty, Sonu Sood to play cricket in US
Suniel Shetty, Sonu Sood to play cricket in US

The inaugural edition of the T10 league will witness a celebrity match on the final day.

Dream Girl 2 Review: Bad Jokes, Stale Gags
Dream Girl 2 Review: Bad Jokes, Stale Gags

Dream Girl 2's understanding of womanhood boils down to her boobs, sighs Sukanya Verma.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances