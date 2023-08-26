India to celebrate August 23 as 'National Space Day': Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru:





- India will celebrate August 23 as 'National Space Day' to mark successful touch down of Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander.





- You took 'Make in India' to the moon, he said in his address to the scientists.





- You have awakened an entire generation and left a deep imprint on them, he said.





- This is no ordinary achievement; it's a roaring announcement of India's scientific achievement in the infinite universe. -- PTI

