India to celebrate August 23 as 'National Space Day': Modi
August 26, 2023  08:50
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru: 

- India will celebrate August 23 as 'National Space Day' to mark successful touch down of Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander.

- You took 'Make in India' to the moon, he said in his address to the scientists.

- You have awakened an entire generation and left a deep imprint on them, he said.

- This is no ordinary achievement; it's a roaring announcement of India's scientific achievement in the infinite universe.   -- PTI
