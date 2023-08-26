HC to hear on Aug 28 pleas connected to Gyanvapi





Earlier, another bench of Justice Prakash Padia had reserved its verdict in the case and fixed August 28 for delivery of judgment.





The pleas before the court include a challenge to the maintainability of a suit filed before a Varanasi court, seeking the restoration of a temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque exists, according to a causelist issued by the court.





The petitions also challenge a Varanasi court direction to the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a comprehensive survey of the Gyanvapi mosque.





The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board and the management committee of the Gyanvapi mosque had filed the petition. -- PTI

Chief Justice of the Allahabad high court Pritinker Diwakar will hear the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Mosque dispute on August 28 regarding maintainability of a suit filed before a Varanasi court.