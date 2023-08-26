RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Dhanyavaad Modi ji, posts ISRO on X
August 26, 2023  10:56
image
Indian Space Research Organisation on Saturday tweeted its thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who on Saturday morning visited the space agency's command centre in Bengaluru.

Modi congratulated ISRO scientists who were involved in the Chandrayaan-3 project that culminated in the historic lunar landing mission of India.

On Wednesday, the country became the first to place a lander on the uncharted south pole of the moon.

'Interacting with our @isro scientists in Bengaluru. The success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is an extraordinary moment in the history of India's space programme,' Modi tweeted.

In response, ISRO posted on its social media platform, X, formerly Tiwtter, 'Dhanyavaad, Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji.'

Modi, who followed the final moments of the touchdown of the lunar lander, 'Vikram', virtually from South Africa where he was attending the 15th BRICS Summit, met the scientists behind the country's maiden lunar landing project at the ISRO's Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru today.   -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kohli perfect for No. 4 for World Cup: De Villiers
Kohli perfect for No. 4 for World Cup: De Villiers

Virat Kohli would be the perfect answer for India's No. 4 conundrum at the World Cup, said AB de Villiers.

Dream Girl 2 Review: Bad Jokes, Stale Gags
Dream Girl 2 Review: Bad Jokes, Stale Gags

Dream Girl 2's understanding of womanhood boils down to her boobs, sighs Sukanya Verma.

Modi reaches ISRO, meets Chandrayaan-3 scientists
Modi reaches ISRO, meets Chandrayaan-3 scientists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm reception as he arrived at the Indian Space Research Organisation headquarters in Bengaluru on Saturday morning.

IOA plea to lift wrestling Federation of India's suspension
IOA plea to lift wrestling Federation of India's suspension

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday requested the UWW to "keep in abeyance" the WFI suspension, insisting that it was making efforts to resume the election process.

Death would have been better, cry Shimla landslide victims
Death would have been better, cry Shimla landslide victims

Shimla has witnessed several landslides in the past weeks with the toll in rain-related incidents in the district in the past 10 days rising to 26, which include 17 deaths in Summer Hill landslide, five in Fagli and two in Krishna Nagar.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances