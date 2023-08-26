Dhanyavaad Modi ji, posts ISRO on X

Indian Space Research Organisation on Saturday tweeted its thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who on Saturday morning visited the space agency's command centre in Bengaluru.





Modi congratulated ISRO scientists who were involved in the Chandrayaan-3 project that culminated in the historic lunar landing mission of India.





On Wednesday, the country became the first to place a lander on the uncharted south pole of the moon.





'Interacting with our @isro scientists in Bengaluru. The success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is an extraordinary moment in the history of India's space programme,' Modi tweeted.





In response, ISRO posted on its social media platform, X, formerly Tiwtter, 'Dhanyavaad, Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji.'





Modi, who followed the final moments of the touchdown of the lunar lander, 'Vikram', virtually from South Africa where he was attending the 15th BRICS Summit, met the scientists behind the country's maiden lunar landing project at the ISRO's Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru today. -- ANI

