RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Dev Kohli, lyricist of 'Baazigar', 'Hum Aapke Hai Koun', dies
August 26, 2023  14:47
image
Veteran lyricist Dev Kohli, known for his work in films such as Baazigar and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, died here on Saturday morning due to age-related ailments, his spokesperson said. 

He was 81.
 
Kohli was being treated for age-related issues at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital and brought back to his Andheri home a few days ago.

"He was in hospital for almost three months, he was brought back home 10 days ago. He passed away at 4 am today due to age-related issues at his residence in Andheri," Kohli's spokesperson Pritam Sharma told PTI.

The last rites will be performed at 5 pm at Oshiwara crematorium in suburban Mumbai.

Kohli was born in Pakistan and moved to India post partition in 1948. 

The family stayed in Delhi for some time and later shifted to Dehradun. 

He came to Mumbai in 1964 and made his debut as a lyricist with the 1969 film Gunda.

In his five-decade long career, Kohli wrote lyrics for more than 100 Hindi films. 

Some of his most popular songs include Geet Gaata Hoon Main from Rajkumar and Hema Malini-starrer Lal Patthar and the many tracks of Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, the Sooraj Barjatya hit that featured Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

He wrote the film's title song as well as Maye Ni Maye, Didi Tera Devar Deewana, and Pehla Pehla Pyar.

Kohli also wrote superstar Shah Rukh Khan's hit song Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen from Baazigar, Dekho Dekho Jaanam Hum from Ishq, and the item song Saaki Saaki from Musafir, among others.

In his career, the lyricist collaborated with music directors like Anu Malik, Raam Laxman, Anand Raaj Anand, and Anand Milind among others. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Onion price rise scares this government'
'Onion price rise scares this government'

'Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal once told me that if onion prices rise we will face the flak for it across India.' 'What can farmers expect from a government which talks like a trader and only believes in (electoral) profit and loss?'

Madhumita murder: UP ex-minister Amarmani Tripathi, wife released
Madhumita murder: UP ex-minister Amarmani Tripathi, wife released

The prisons department had on Thursday issued an order for the premature release of Amarmani Tripathi, citing the state's 2018 policy on remission, since they have completed 16 years of imprisonment.

World Cup: BCCI, ICC face backlash as tickets app and website crashes!
World Cup: BCCI, ICC face backlash as tickets app and website crashes!

The much-delayed sale of tickets for the ODI World Cup began on Friday but fans had a tough time booking them with the official website not working for a good 35 to 40 minutes.

Why Is Vin Diesel Grateful To Deepika?
Why Is Vin Diesel Grateful To Deepika?

Vin Diesel took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with Deepika Padukone, his co-star xXx: Return of Xander Cage, in an auto rickshaw and thanked her for bringing him to India.

Mobile internet suspended in Nuh amid call for 'Shobha Yatra'
Mobile internet suspended in Nuh amid call for 'Shobha Yatra'

The government announced the decision apprehending spread of rumours through social media by anti-social elements ahead or during the rally called to be held on Monday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances