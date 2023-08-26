RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhiites may face inconvenience, but...: Modi on G20 summit
August 26, 2023  18:08
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the people of Delhi to help make the upcoming G20 Summit a success despite the inconvenience they might have to face due to the presence of several world leaders in New Delhi next month.
 
The summit will be held in the national capital from September 9 to 10. It is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of states and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.

Addressing a public reception at the airport in New Delhi on his return from a two-nation visit, Modi also sought forgiveness from people in advance for the inconvenience they might have to face due to the arrangements for the G20 Summit.

"The entire country is the host of the G20 Summit, but guests are coming to Delhi. The residents of Delhi have a special responsibility to make the G20 Summit a success. They have to ensure that the reputation of the nation is not affected one bit," said Modi, who returned from a visit to South Africa and Greece after a brief stopover in Bengaluru where he visited ISRO to congratulate scientists on the success of Chandrayaan-3.
He acknowledged that the residents of Delhi might face inconvenience as traffic rules will be changed.

"From September 5 to September 15, there will be a lot of inconvenience, and I apologise for that in advance. These are our guests, traffic rules will be changed, you will be stopped from going to several places but some things are necessary," the prime minister said.

"The residents of Delhi have got a greater responsibility for the G20. You have the responsibility to ensure that the national tricolour continues to fly high with pride," he said. -- PTI
