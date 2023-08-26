RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi court allows Karti Chidambaram to travel to France, UK
August 26, 2023  14:15
image
A Delhi court has allowed Congress leader Karti Chidambaram, an accused in the alleged Aircel-Maxis and INX Media scams, to travel to France and the UK from September 15 to 27.
 
Special Judge MK Nagpal granted the relief to Chidambaram in four cases related to the alleged scams. The cases are being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In an order passed on August 25, the judge said that the court's directions will not come in the way of any further investigations underway in the matters.

In his plea, Chidambaram claimed that he was invited to attend "a reputed international tennis tournament called St. Tropez Open to be held in St. Tropez, France, from September 18 to 24, and he has also then to travel to London, UK, to meet his daughter, who is working and residing there".

The Congress leader submitted that he was also required to attend some meetings and business activities in London as his company Totus Tennis Limited, which is a co-organiser of ATP tournaments, was incorporated in the UK.

The counsel appearing on behalf of the CBI as well as the ED opposed Chidambaram's applications. 

The documents enclosed with the applications do not justify the requirement of the physical presence of the applicant during the tournament in France and the proposed duration of his stay there, and also the need or urgency for the applicant to visit his daughter in the UK, the counsel submitted. -- PTI
