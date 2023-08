Bihar govt asks districts, depts to be proactive on social media

The Information and Public Relations Department has also decided to pull up several district administrations for poor social media presence, they said.





The department found that the administrations of Kaimur, Saharsa, Aurangabad, Sitamarhi, Nalanda, Khagaria, Rohtas, Supaul, Bhojpur, Katihar and Madhepura did not hold any Facebook live sessions in July, they said.





"It was decided that the department will seek clarification from the district authorities who fail to organise Facebook live sessions in August," an official said.





It has also directed different departments to be more proactive in highlighting the achievements and welfare schemes of the state government on different social media platforms, including Facebook, X and WhatsApp, he said.





"The department has already directed the districts to organise at least one Facebook live session of a minimum 30 minutes on the welfare schemes of the government in a month," he added. -- PTI

The Bihar government directed its departments and the district administrations to become more proactive on social media, and increase the number of followers of their accounts, officials said on Friday.