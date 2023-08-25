Yuvraj Singh, wife Hazel Keech welcome their second baby





On Friday, the couple welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Aura.





Taking to Instagram, Yuvraj shared a happy family picture from the hospital which he captioned, "Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family."





In the picture, Yuvi could be seen holding his newborn daughter, while Hazel could be seen along with her son Orion.





Soon after he dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts emoticons and congratulatory messages for the couple.





"Congratulations!!!! Lots of love,' a user wrote. Another user wrote, "Wow many congratulations' "Congratulations & blessings," a fan wrote.





Yuvraj and Hazel had welcomed their first child in January 2022.





Announcing the birth of their son, the couple posted on social media, "To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank God for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world."





Yuvraj and Hazel got married on 30th November 2016.





Their's was a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony that took place at the Fatehgarh Sahib Gurdwara, Punjab. -- ANI

