Xi to Modi: Improving India-China ties must for...
August 25, 2023  08:41
image
In his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping stressed that improving China-India relations serves common interests and is conducive to peace and stability of the region and the world.

This was said in a Chinese readout on Friday on the exchanges between the two leaders on the sidelines of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit in Johannesburg.

India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Thursday said Prime Minister Modi conveyed to President Xi India's concerns on the 'unresolved' issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, underlining that maintenance of peace and tranquility in border areas was essential for normalisation of India-China ties. 

The Chinese readout described the conversation between the two leaders on Wednesday as 'candid and in-depth'.

'On August 23, President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on current China-India relations and other questions of shared interest on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit,' it said.

'President Xi stressed that improving China-India relations serves common interests of the two countries and peoples, and is also conducive to peace, stability and development of the world and the region,' it said.

'The two sides should bear in mind the overall interests of their bilateral relations and handle properly the border issue so as to jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border region,' the statement released by the Chinese embassy in New Delhi said.

At a media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday, Kwatra said Prime Minister Modi and President Xi agreed to direct their relevant officials to intensify efforts at 'expeditious disengagement and de-escalation'.

"On the sidelines of the BRICS summit, the prime minister had interactions with other BRICS leaders. In a conversation with President Xi Jinping of China, the prime minister highlighted India's concerns on unresolved issues along the LAC in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas," Kwatra said.

"The prime minister underlined that maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas and observing and respecting the LAC are essential for the normalisation of the India-China relationship," the foreign secretary said.

"In this regard, two leaders agreed to direct their relevant officials to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagement and deescalation," Kwatra added.

The government refers to the eastern Ladakh region as Western Sector.  -- PTI
Trump returns to X after 2 yrs, shares post-arrest mug shot

'ELECTION INTERFERENCE! NEVER SURRENDER!' Trump wrote while sharing the mug shot photo on X.

Lessons To Be Learnt From Nitin Desai's Death

We must stop stigmatising business failures. Particularly when startups are mushrooming all around, the financial system, backed by the RBI and the government, can explore ways of extending support to restart the journey of a failed...

World Athletics PIX: Watson wins a thriller to claim 400m gold!

Antonio Watson won a thrilling World Championship 400 metres gold on Thursday.

The BRICS Shuffle

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, China's President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg,...

What Links This Gent To Chandrayaan-3?

Palanivel, father of Chandrayaan-3 Mission Director Veeramuthuvel, speaks to the media on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the moon

