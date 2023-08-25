RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
WR cancels 36 trains between Ahmedabad and Mumbai from Aug 25 to 28
August 25, 2023  01:24
File image
File image
Western Railway on Thursday announced the cancellation of 36 trains originating from or passing through Ahmedabad in Gujarat on its way to Mumbai between August 25 and 28 due to non-interlocking work planned near Surat station. 

A block will be in place to carry out non-interlocking work from August 26 to 28 in order to provide a third line between Surat and Udhna stations in south Gujarat, WR said in a release. 

"Due to the work, 36 trains between Ahmedabad and Mumbai will remain cancelled between August 25 and 28. Some of these trains include Bhuj-Bandra Express, Ajmer-Dadar Express, Dadar-Ahmedabad Express and Mumbai Central-Hapa Express," it said. 

"While one train has been short-terminated, another will short-originate. The Nagpur-Ahmedabad Express scheduled for August 26 and 27 has been given diversion while Dadar-Porbandar Express on August 28 has been rescheduled," the release added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

World C'ship: Satwik-Chirag enters quarters; Prannoy advances
World C'ship: Satwik-Chirag enters quarters; Prannoy advances

India's HS Prannoy showed nerves of steel, advancing to his third successive quarterfinals at the World Championships.

Prigozhin made some mistakes: Putin's first remarks on Wagner chief's death
Prigozhin made some mistakes: Putin's first remarks on Wagner chief's death

The Russian President also expressed "sincere condolences" to the families of those who died.

Praggnanandhaa says magnitude of feat will sink in at 'some point'
Praggnanandhaa says magnitude of feat will sink in at 'some point'

R Praggnanandhaa was far from realising the enormity of his achievement in the FIDE World Cup but reckoned his incredible run could force people to "start noticing" Indian chess.

Cong culture to defame own leaders after death, says Rao's kin on Aiyar remarks
Cong culture to defame own leaders after death, says Rao's kin on Aiyar remarks

Subhash said the Congress never gave respect to its own leaders and especially to Narasimha Rao who is known for his economic reforms in the country when he was prime minister.

No small feat! PM Modi leads wishes in hailing Praggnanandhaa
No small feat! PM Modi leads wishes in hailing Praggnanandhaa

"This is no small feat", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as he led the nation in hailing young Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa's runner-up finish.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances