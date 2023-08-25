RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Woman in Telangana delivers baby while waiting for ambulance
August 25, 2023  23:44
A woman in Nirmal district delivered a baby on the roadside at a village following intense labour pains while waiting for an ambulance, officials said on Friday, adding that staff of another ambulance who soon arrived at the spot took care of her.

The delivery was almost one month ahead of schedule and the woman and her baby are doing fine, they said. 

The woman (27), who belongs to a village in the district, developed labour pains at about 8 pm on Thursday and she contacted an Accredited Social Health Activist. 

The ASHA advised her to wait at a place after crossing a water body as a bridge on it had got washed away in recent heavy rains. 

The ambulance service provided by ITDA (Integrated Tribal Development Agency) was contacted first but it could not arrive on time due to connectivity issues, they said. 

The '108' emergency service was contacted then. 

Meanwhile, the woman experienced intense labour pains and she delivered the baby with some attendants trying to assist her. -- PTI
