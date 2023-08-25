WB guv approaches ISRO for tech to curb ragging

WB guv approaches ISRO for tech to curb raggingAugust 25, 2023 00:15
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has reached out to the Indian Space Research Organisation for identifying an appropriate technology solution to curb the menace of ragging on college and university campuses, a statement issued by Raj Bhavan on Thursday night said.
A first-year undergraduate student died earlier this month after allegedly being ragged and sexually harassed in a hostel of Jadavpur University, sparking an outcry in West Bengal.
"CV Ananda Bose, Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal and Chancellor of the universities, contacted the chairman of ISRO for identifying appropriate technology to effectively contain and eliminate the menace of ragging in the university campuses," the statement said.
Bose has also held discussions with a Hyderabad-based firm over the issue.
"They are trying to develop an appropriate technology solution using multiple sources such as video analytics, image matching automatic target recognition and remote sensing," the governor said in the statement.
A total of 13 people, including both current and former students, have been arrested in connection with the death of the undergraduate student in JU. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
No constitutional fraud in annulling Art 370, due process followed: Govt to SC
The five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, which heard their contentions at length, told them they will have to justify the procedure adopted for abrogation as the court cannot postulate a situation "where...
US Open draw: Alcaraz could meet Sinner; Gauff slated to face Swiatek
World number one Carlos Alcaraz faces a potential quarter-final clash with old foe Jannik Sinner in his US Open title defence, and American Coco Gauff is on a collision course with defending champion Iga Swiatek on the women's side.