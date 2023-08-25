RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Trump mocks Kamala Harris' accent, she speaks...
August 25, 2023  15:03
Taking a dig at US Vice President Kamala Harris' accent, former president Donald Trump has mocked her, saying she talks in "rhyme". 

 Trump, who gave the first Republican presidential primary debate a miss which was held in Milwaukee on Wednesday, made an appearance on former Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson's show where he criticised both President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris. 

 In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Trump is seen mocking Harris's accent saying, "She speaks in rhyme. It's weird... Well, the way she talks: 'The bus will go here and then the bus will go there! Because that's what busses do!'"

On being asked about the probability of Indian-American Harris becoming the candidate for Democrats in the next Presidential election, Trump said: "This is not a president of the United States future". 

 Harris, 58, is the first woman vice president and the highest-ranking female official in US history, as well as the first African-American and first Asian-American vice president.

 Harris was born to two immigrant parents: a Black father and an Indian mother. Her father, Donald Harris, was from Jamaica and her mother Shyamala Gopalan, a breast cancer scientist, hailed from Chennai. Trump also commented on President Biden, saying he is worse mentally than physically". 

 "Well not really she has some bad moments. Her moment is as bad as it can be. I think his( pointing to Joe Biden) is worse, actually," he said. Trump, who is running for the presidential election scheduled for November 5, 2024, will be contesting against three Indian-American candidates. -- PTI
