RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Successful Lunar Mission a 'historic achievement' for India and the World: Netanyahu
August 25, 2023  10:02
image
Describing India's successful lunar mission as a 'historic achievement' for both India and the world, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has congratulated his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and the two leaders agreed to advance cooperation in the technology sector, especially artificial intelligence.

Netanyahu spoke to Modi on Thursday and congratulated him on the Indian achievement of successfully landing a spacecraft on the South Pole of the Moon, a press statement here said.

'Prime Minister Netanyahu noted that this was a historic achievement for both India and the world and offered his heartfelt congratulations on behalf of all Israeli citizens,' it said.

Modi is said to have extended his best wishes to Netanyahu and the citizens of Israel ahead of Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) and invited the Israeli Premier to visit India in the near future.

'The two leaders agreed to advance cooperation on technology issues, especially artificial intelligence,' the release said.

The Indian prime minister later tweeted that he was 'pleased to receive a congratulatory call from my dear friend, Prime Minister of Israel @netanyahu, on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the Moon'.

'On behalf of the people of India, I thank him for this warm and thoughtful gesture', Modi wrote.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

The Unholy Rift Between Companies And Auditors
The Unholy Rift Between Companies And Auditors

38 auditors resigned in 2022-23, compared with 46 the previous year.

Xi responded to Modi's concerns over LAC situation saying...
Xi responded to Modi's concerns over LAC situation saying...

In his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping stressed that improving China-India relations serves common interests and is conducive to peace and stability of the region and the world.

You Know What's Sadder Than National Film Awards?
You Know What's Sadder Than National Film Awards?

We are back to being a country that talks about box office numbers as the measure for what an audience's real feelings about a movie are, laments Sreehari Nair.

Ready For Romance On OTT?
Ready For Romance On OTT?

From a galaxy far, far away to apna Bollywood and everything in between, Sukanya Verma shows us there's much to binge on OTT this week.

The BRICS Shuffle
The BRICS Shuffle

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, China's President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg,...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances