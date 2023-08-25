SRK unveils his 'many faces of justice' from 'Jawan'





The new poster was shared by Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment on X, formerly Twitter, and gives a glimpse at his five looks from the movie, including the one where he is bald and another where half of his face is covered by a mask.





"Ye to shuruaat hai'. The Many Faces of Justice... Ye teer hai, abhi dhaal baaki hai... Ye ant hai, abhi kaal baaki hai... Ye puchta hai khud se kuch, abhi jawaab baaki hai (This is just the beginning... The Many Faces of Justice... This is the arrow, the shield is still left... This is the end, time is yet to come... He asks himself something, the answer is yet to come)" Khan wrote.





"There's a purpose behind every Face. But this is just the beginning...Wait for the Ace!!!" he added.





According to the makers, Jawan is a high-octane action thriller that "outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society'.





Directed by Atlee, the movie also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.





Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra also appear in the movie in key roles. -- PTI

