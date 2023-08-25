RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Sensex declines on selling in financials
August 25, 2023  17:31
KBK Infographics
KBK Infographics
Benchmark Sensex declined by 365 points and Nifty settled below the 19,300 level in a volatile trade on Friday as financials, IT and oil shares took a hit amid concerns over potential rate hikes and weak trend in global markets. Falling for a second day in a row, the BSE Sensex closed lower by 365.83 points or 0.56 per cent at 64,886.51. 

During the day, it dropped 519.77 points or 0.79 per cent to 64,732.57. The NSE Nifty declined by 120.90 points or 0.62 per cent to end at 19,265.80. From the Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, HDFC Bank, ITC, Reliance Industries and Tata Motors were among the major laggards.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

3D Printer Creates Post Office!
3D Printer Creates Post Office!

This post Office in Bengaluru has been constructed using 3D printing technology.

Never put any kind of pressure on Praggnanandhaa, says Rameshbabu
Never put any kind of pressure on Praggnanandhaa, says Rameshbabu

Rameshbabu is no expert of the complex patterns of chess that his son R Praggnanandhaa has mastered so deeply. He is just an understanding father who is happy to work as a supporting force to the whiz kid.

Xi responded to Modi's concerns over LAC situation saying...
Xi responded to Modi's concerns over LAC situation saying...

In his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping stressed that improving China-India relations serves common interests and is conducive to peace and stability of the region and the world.

Moody's report on India's economic outlook 'extremely disappoints' govt
Moody's report on India's economic outlook 'extremely disappoints' govt

The government is "extremely disappointed" with the latest report of the Moody's rating agency on India's economic outlook. The report, a senior government official said, was highly contradictory and called the rating agency's...

Trump returns to X after 2 yrs, shares post-arrest mug shot
Trump returns to X after 2 yrs, shares post-arrest mug shot

'ELECTION INTERFERENCE! NEVER SURRENDER!' Trump wrote while sharing the mug shot photo on X.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances