Putin to skip G20 Summit in Delhi next month
August 25, 2023  16:01
File pic. PM Modi with Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plan to attend the G20 Summit in India in person, reports Reuters quoting the Kremlin. The Summit will be held from September 8-10. 

Most of the arrivals will take place September 8 and delegates will depart to their respective countries on September 10-11.

World leaders like Joe Biden, Xi Jinping, Emanual Macron, and Justin Trudeau are expected to arrive in New Delhi for the event. As per reports, the dignitaries will be hosted in 5-star hotels like ITC Maurya, Taj Palace, The Oberoi, The Lodhi, The Imperial, and Le Meridien.
