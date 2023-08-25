RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Poet Madhumita Shukla's killers to be released
August 25, 2023  14:13
Former UP minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani, serving life terms in the Madhumita Shukla murder case, are set to be released from the prison, Gorakhpur jail superintendent, Dilip Pandey said on Friday. 

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay Tripathis' release from the jail. The prisons department had on Thursday issued an order for the premature release of Amarmani Tripathi, citing the state's 2018 policy on remission, since they have completed 16 years of imprisonment.

 The department also cited their old age and good behaviour as Amarmani is 66 and Madhumani is 61, the official said citing the order. Amarmani Tripathi and his wife are currently admitted in the BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur for health reasons. 

 Gorakhpur district jailer AK Kushwaha said that if the formalities get completed, they may be released on Friday. A bench of Justices Aniuddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi refused to stay Tripathis' release. 

 The bench also issued notices to the state government, Tripathi, and his wife seeking their replies within eight weeks on a plea filed by the poet's sister Nidhi Shukla. Madhumita Shukla's sister, Nidhi Shukla, who had been in the forefront in this legal fight, had earlier said she has approached the Supreme Court against the decision and also fears for the life of her and her family members. 

 Poet Madhumita, who was pregnant, was shot dead on May 9, 2003, in Paper Mill Colony, Lucknow. Amarmani Tripathi was arrested in September 2003 in connection with the murder of the poet with whom he was allegedly in a relationship. A Dehradun court had sentenced Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani Tripathi to life imprisonment for Madhumita's murder in October 2007, later the Nainital high court and the Supreme Court upheld the sentence of the couple. The case was probed by the CBI.
