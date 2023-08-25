RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
PM will visit Bengaluru tomorrow to greet team ISRO
August 25, 2023  18:17
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bengaluru on Saturday morning to congratulate the team ISRO on the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon. 

He is slated to spend an hour at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network and greet scientists of the national space agency headquartered in Bengaluru. 

On Wednesday evening as the Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully touched down on the lunar surface, Modi had joined the ISRO team at Mission Operations Complex at ISTRAC virtually from Johannesburg, where he was attending the 15th BRICS summit. 

According to BJP sources, party leaders and workers would welcome Modi at two places -- outside the HAL Airport and Jalahalli Cross, which is close to ISTRAC. 

He had also flown down to Bengaluru on the night of September 6, 2019 to watch the planned touch down of Chandrayaan-2 mission's 'Vikram' lander. But in the early hours of September 7, barely minutes before it was slated to land, ISRO lost contact with the craft, just 2.1 km above the lunar surface. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Will recommend central rule, governor Purohit warns Punjab CM Mann
Will recommend central rule, governor Purohit warns Punjab CM Mann

In a major escalation of the tussle with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday warned that he could recommend President's rule in the state and also initiate criminal proceedings if his letters are...

Who Gains From Prigozhin's Death?
Who Gains From Prigozhin's Death?

There is a congruence of interests between Ukrainian intelligence and its Western mentors to destroy Wagner and eliminate it from the geopolitical chessboard altogether, argues Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar.

Ready For Romance On OTT?
Ready For Romance On OTT?

From a galaxy far, far away to apna Bollywood and everything in between, Sukanya Verma shows us there's much to binge on OTT this week.

Rahul Pays Homage To Kargil's Warriors
Rahul Pays Homage To Kargil's Warriors

At the Kargil War Memorial, Rahul pays homage to the brave soldiers who made the Supreme Sacrifice for The Motherland.

Suniel Shetty, Sonu Sood to play cricket in US
Suniel Shetty, Sonu Sood to play cricket in US

The inaugural edition of the T10 league will witness a celebrity match on the final day.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances