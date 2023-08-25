RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Plea filed in SC seeking NIA probe into Nuh violence
August 25, 2023  23:07
Alleging that targeted communal violence against the Hindu community occured in the Nuh district of Haryana, a petition has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking to issue direction for an NIA probe into the incident. 

The petition has been moved by petitioners Pradeep Bhandari and Ratan Sharda through advocates Shashank Shekhar Jha and Manju Jetley Sharma. 

In the plea, the petitioner sought to enforce fundamental rights, particularly the Right to Equality before the law (Article 14), Freedom of speech and expression (Article 19), Right to Life (Article 21) and Freedom of conscience and free profession, practice, and propagation of religion (Article 25). 

"The petition pertains to the unnatural deaths and targeted communal violence against the Hindu community in the Nuh district of Haryana and nearby areas including Gurugram and Sohna. The series of incidents not only violated Freedom of speech and expression (Article 19) and the Right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the victims but are also shameful," the petition said. 

Hence the petitioner sought direction from the National Investigation Agency to conduct the investigation monitored by the top court. 

The petition also sought that the trial of the case be transferred outside Nuh and to get the auditing of the houses torched in the riot. 

The petition also sought direction to Haryana to issue compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of victims who are dead and Rs 20 lakh in case of injury. -- ANI
