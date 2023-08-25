No split in NCP, Ajit our leader: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has said that there is no split in his party and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is a leader of the NCP.





"There is no conflict that he (Ajit Pawar) is our leader, there is no split in NCP. How does a split happen in a party? It happens when a big group separates from the party at the national level. But there is no such situation in NCP today," he said.





"Yes, some leaders took a different stance but this can't be called a split. They can do so in a democracy," Pawar told ANI in Baramati.





Earlier on Thursday, NCP MP Supriya Sule had said that Ajit Pawar is a 'senior leader and MLA of the party', when asked about the status of the former in the NCP.





Sule, on being queried about whether the NCP has suffered a split, also said taking affidavits from functionaries by the faction led by founder Sharad Pawar is a continuous process within the party.





Speaking about Ajit Pawar, the Baramati Lok Sabha MP said, "Now, he has taken a stand that is against the party, and we have given a complaint to the assembly speaker and are awaiting his response." -- ANI/PTI