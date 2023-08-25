RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Modi wraps up his South Africa visit; leaves for Greece
August 25, 2023  01:51
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday concluded a "very productive" visit to South Africa during which he attended the "historic" 15th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further cement India's relations with those countries. 

Modi arrived in South Africa on Tuesday for the first in-person BRICS Summit after three consecutive years of virtual meetings because of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

"PM @narendramodi wraps up a fruitful visit to South Africa that launched a new chapter in the BRICS journey. PM now emplanes for Greece for engagements with an important Mediterranean partner," spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs Arindam Bagchi posted on X. 

"My visit to South Africa was a very productive one. The BRICS Summit was fruitful and historic as we welcomed new countries to this forum. We will keep working together for global good. My gratitude to President @CyrilRamaphosa, the people and Government of South Africa for their hospitality," Modi posted on X. 

On Tuesday, Modi attended the Leaders' Retreat along with his counterparts from China, South Africa and Brazil. 

Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. 

He held a bilateral meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday during which they reviewed the progress made in bilateral ties and exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues. 

He held a series of bilateral meetings with several world leaders, including presidents of Iran, Senegal and Mozambique, on the margins of the BRICS Summit on Thursday. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

World C'ship: Satwik-Chirag enters quarters; Prannoy advances
World C'ship: Satwik-Chirag enters quarters; Prannoy advances

India's HS Prannoy showed nerves of steel, advancing to his third successive quarterfinals at the World Championships.

Prigozhin made some mistakes: Putin's first remarks on Wagner chief's death
Prigozhin made some mistakes: Putin's first remarks on Wagner chief's death

The Russian President also expressed "sincere condolences" to the families of those who died.

Praggnanandhaa says magnitude of feat will sink in at 'some point'
Praggnanandhaa says magnitude of feat will sink in at 'some point'

R Praggnanandhaa was far from realising the enormity of his achievement in the FIDE World Cup but reckoned his incredible run could force people to "start noticing" Indian chess.

Cong culture to defame own leaders after death, says Rao's kin on Aiyar remarks
Cong culture to defame own leaders after death, says Rao's kin on Aiyar remarks

Subhash said the Congress never gave respect to its own leaders and especially to Narasimha Rao who is known for his economic reforms in the country when he was prime minister.

No small feat! PM Modi leads wishes in hailing Praggnanandhaa
No small feat! PM Modi leads wishes in hailing Praggnanandhaa

"This is no small feat", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as he led the nation in hailing young Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa's runner-up finish.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances