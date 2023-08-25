RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi pays tribute at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Athens
August 25, 2023  13:55
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday began his engagements in Greece by paying tribute at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Athens. 

He was then accorded a ceremonial guard of honour. 

Modi arrived in the Greek capital from South Africa where he attended the 15th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further cement India's relations with those countries. 

He was received by Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis at the airport. 

After his arrival at the ancient city, Prime Minister Modi laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a war memorial located in Syntagma Square in Athens, in front of the Old Royal Palace. 

It is a cenotaph dedicated to the Greek soldiers killed during various wars. 
