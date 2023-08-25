RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Mehbooba's daughter Iltija granted regular passport with 10-year validity
August 25, 2023  19:35
Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija
Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti was granted a regular passport with 10-year validity in Srinagar on Friday, officials said. 

The issuance of a regular passport to Iltija came more than a month after she moved the Jammu and Kashmir high court with a fresh petition seeking its intervention for extending the duration of her passport along with no bar to travel to any country. 

"The regional passport officer called Iltija to his office and handed over a regular passport with 10-year validity to her," an official said. 

The 35-year-old Iltija, who wishes to pursue higher studies in the United Arab Emirates, had earlier been issued a country-specific passport valid from April 5, 2023 to April 4, 2025. 

Iltija had moved the high court in February for issuance of the passport after her application for the travel document was not cleared initially. 

Her passport had expired on January 2 and she had applied for a fresh one in advance on June 8 last year. Mehbooba Mufti, the president of the Peoples Democratic Party, is a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Pakistan's Naseem breaks Afghanistan's hearts again!
Pakistan's Naseem breaks Afghanistan's hearts again!

Pakistan tailender Naseem Shah cut down Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi in the final over of a cliff-hanger once again on Thursday.

Microsoft unveils blueprint for India on AI governance
Microsoft unveils blueprint for India on AI governance

Tech giant Microsoft has unveiled a blueprint for India on artificial intelligence (AI) governance, and proposed a regulatory architecture to oversee safety protocols, according to a whitepaper released on Thursday. The whitepaper...

India's forex reserves drop $7.27 bn to $594.88 bn
India's forex reserves drop $7.27 bn to $594.88 bn

India's forex reserves dropped by $7.27 billion to $594.89 billion for the week ended August 18, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had risen by $708 million to $602.16 billion. The...

Who Gains From Prigozhin's Death?
Who Gains From Prigozhin's Death?

There is a congruence of interests between Ukrainian intelligence and its Western mentors to destroy Wagner and eliminate it from the geopolitical chessboard altogether, argues Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar.

Xi responded to Modi's concerns over LAC situation saying...
Xi responded to Modi's concerns over LAC situation saying...

In his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping stressed that improving China-India relations serves common interests and is conducive to peace and stability of the region and the world.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances