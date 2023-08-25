Jailed Sisodia allowed to open new bank account

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Friday granted permission to former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to sign documents in relation to opening of a new bank account.





Special judge M K Nagpal allowed Manish Sisodia to sign the documents for opening a new bank account.





His previous bank account has been attached by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with a money laundering case of Delhi excise policy.





An application was moved on his behalf. It was stated that he is sitting MLA from Patparganj and his salary is being deposited in the attached bank account.





'His previous bank account was at the Bank of Baroda, Shakarpur, Delhi. Due to the attachment, the family of the accused was finding it difficult to withdraw the money from the same bank account. Therefore, he needs to open a new bank account,' the application said.





The court has granted permission to sign some of the documents by the applicant, advocate Irsha Khan submitted.Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta urged the court that the details of the new bank account may be provided to the agency.





At this point, Manish Sisodia said, "They know everything, except how many chapatis I have been eating."





The matter has been listed on September 22 for scrutiny of documents.





Meanwhile, the court granted some more time to the ED to supply the legible copies of supplementary charge sheets and documents filed along with some of the accused.





Applications were moved by some of the accused stating that the copies of documents were not legible and missing.





The supplementary charge sheet as well as documents have been supplied to other accused persons including Manish Sisodia, the court noted. -- ANI

