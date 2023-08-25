Greece confers PM Modi with Grand Cross of the Order of Honour





The honour is bestowed by the Greek president to prime ministers and eminent personalities who, by reason of their distinguished position, have contributed to enhancing the stature of Greece.





In a tweet, Modi thanked President Sakellaropoulou, and the Government and people of Greece for conferring upon him The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour.





"This shows the respect the people of Greece have towards India," he said, sharing a picture of the event.





The ministry of external affairs in a tweet said it is "a special honour reflecting the strength of the India-Greece partnership".





The citation, according to pmindia.gov.in website, says, "In the person of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an honour is bestowed upon the friendly people of India."





"On the occasion of this visit, the Greek State Honours the Prime Minister of India, a statesman who has tirelessly promoted the global reach of his country and who works systematically for India's economic progress and prosperity, bringing about bold reforms. A statesman who has brought environmental protection and climate change among the top priorities of international activity," it states.





The Order of Honour was established in 1975. The head of goddess Athena is depicted on the front side of the Star with the inscription "ONLY THE RIGHTEOUS SHOULD BE HONOURED."





Modi, who is in Athens at the invitation of Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, arrived in the Greek capital from South Africa where he attended the 15th BRICS Summit. -- PTI

