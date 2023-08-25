RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Governor warns CM: Want President's rule in Punjab?
August 25, 2023  17:11
In a major escalation of the tussle between Punjab governor and the chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Banwarilal Purohit on Friday warned the CM that he could recommend President's rule in the state and also initiate criminal proceedings if his letters are not answered.

 In his latest communication to Mann, Governor Purohit indicated he was upset over not getting any reply from him on his previous, and warned him that he could send a report to the President on failure of constitutional mechanism. 

 Purohit advised Mann to act before he takes this final decision under Article 356 of the Constitution, and section 124 of the Indian Penal Code. 

 A state is brought under direct rule of the Centre with the invocation of Article 356, usually after a report is sent by the Governor. 

The IPC section relates to assaulting or wrongfully restraining the President or a governor from exercising their lawful powers. "Before I am going to take final decision regarding sending a report to the President of India under Article 356 about the failure of the constitutional mechanism and take a decision about initiating criminal proceedings under section 124 of the IPC, I ask you to send me the requisite information sought for under my letters referred to above, as also in the matter of the steps taken by you concerning the problem of drugs in the State, failing which I would have no choice but to take action according to law and the Constitution," the governor wrote.

 His letter was released to the media on Friday. PTI
