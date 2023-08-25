Eight people killed as jeep falls into a gorge in Kerala's Wayanad

Eight people killed as jeep falls into a gorge in Kerala's WayanadAugust 25, 2023 18:51
Eight people, mostly women were killed when a jeep they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Wayanad district on Friday, the police said.
They said there were at least 12 people in the jeep when the accident took place at around 3.30 PM in the Valad-Mananthavady road.
"The jeep was returning to Makkimala with women working in a private tea estate," a local resident told the media.
The victims were rushed to a hospital at Mananthavady but police said eight of them lost their lives.
"The condition of at least two people is serious," a senior police official said.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed forest minister A K Saseendran, who was in Kozhikode, to rush to the accident site.
The CM gave directions to coordinate all measures including the treatment of the injured and take care of other necessary things, a CMO statement said in Wayanad. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Accused has right to remain silent, says court in RPF train shooter case
A magistrate's court in Mumbai, which denied permission for subjecting dismissed RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, accused of shooting four persons dead on a moving train, to narco tests has said in its reasoning that to remain silent...