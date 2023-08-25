RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


DGCA finds lapses in AI's internal safety audits
August 25, 2023  20:00
A two-member inspection team of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation  has found lapses in internal safety audits of Air India and the regulator is probing the matter, according to officials. 

When contacted, an Air India spokesperson said that all airlines are subject to regular safety audits by regulators and other bodies. 

"Air India actively engages in such audits to continually assess and strengthen our processes," the spokesperson said in a statement and added that the airline directly addresses any matters raised with the authority concerned. 

According to the inspection report submitted to the DGCA, the airline was supposed to carry out regular safety spot checks in various areas of operations such as cabin surveillance, cargo, ramp and load but during a random inspection of 13 safety points, the team found that the airline prepared false reports in all 13 cases. 

"Moreover, when cross-verified with CCTV, recordings, auditee statements, shift register documents, GD (General Declaration) list, passenger manifest etc, it is understood that all the aforesaid 13 spot checks shown to be carried out in stations Mumbai, Goa and Delhi were verified and were established to have not been actually performed," the two-member team said in the 'Deficiency Reporting Form'. 

The inspection found that the these reports "were subsequently prepared/falsified when demanded by the DGCA team". 

Further, the inspection report noted that these forged spot check reports were not signed by the Chief of Flight Safety who has the authority to do it. 

The team visited Air India's office in Gurugram in Haryana on July 25 and 26, and after inspection, they mentioned about the lapses in the DRF. -- PTI
