RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Defence ministry inks Rs 19,000 cr contract with HSL for 5 fleet support ships
August 25, 2023  19:00
File image
File image
The defence ministry on Friday sealed a Rs 19,000 crore deal with Hindustan Shipyard Ltd for acquisition of five fleet support ships for the Indian Navy. 

The ships of 44,000 tons category will be the first of its kind to be built in India by an Indian shipyard, officials said. 

The ministry said the project would be a major boost towards achieving the goal of self-reliance in defence manufacturing as the ships will be indigenously designed and constructed by HSL, Visakhapatnam. 

"The ministry of defence on August 25 signed a contract with HSL, Visakhapatnam for acquisition of five fleet support ships for the Indian Navy at an overall cost of approximately Rs 19,000 crore," it said. 

The Cabinet Committee on Security had approved the acquisition of the ships in its meeting on August 16. 

The fleet support ships will be deployed for replenishing ships at sea with fuel, water, ammunition and stores, enabling the Indian Naval fleet to operate for prolonged periods without returning to harbour. 

"These ships would enhance the strategic reach and mobility of the fleet. The induction of these ships will significantly enhance the blue water capability of the Indian Navy," the ministry said in a statement. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ring after race brings double joy to Slovak walkers at World C'ships
Ring after race brings double joy to Slovak walkers at World C'ships

The 22-year-old Burzalova said the proposal easily made up for a difficult race and 28th-place finish.

Is India the new hotbed for chess?
Is India the new hotbed for chess?

For a long time, Viswanathan Anand was the lone flag-bearer of Indian chess, taking the world by storm with his exploits.

Accused has right to remain silent, says court in RPF train shooter case
Accused has right to remain silent, says court in RPF train shooter case

A magistrate's court in Mumbai, which denied permission for subjecting dismissed RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, accused of shooting four persons dead on a moving train, to narco tests has said in its reasoning that to remain silent...

Financial, IT stocks drag Sensex down by 366 points
Financial, IT stocks drag Sensex down by 366 points

From the Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, HDFC Bank, ITC, Reliance Industries and Tata Motors were among the major laggards. Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints Bajaj Finance,...

Why this ISRO scientist has not visited his Manipur home for over 2 years
Why this ISRO scientist has not visited his Manipur home for over 2 years

Meet Indian Space Research Organisation scientist Ningthoujam Raghu Singh, who was one of the bright sparks responsible for sending Chandrayaan-3 to the moon.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances