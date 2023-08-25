RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Court stays proceedings against Akhtar on complaint by Kangana Ranaut
August 25, 2023  00:50
Javed Akhtar
Javed Akhtar
A sessions court here on Thursday stayed the proceedings in a magistrate's court over a complaint filed by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut accusing lyricist Javed Akhtar of criminal intimidation. 

Ranaut, in her reply to Akhtar's revision plea before the sessions court, claimed that he was in a "state of panic' fearing prosecution. 

Additional sessions judge (Dindoshi court) A Z Khan stayed the proceedings against Akhtar, said his lawyer Jay Bharadwaj. 

Ranaut has filed a complaint against Akhtar, accusing him of extortion, criminal intimidation and outraging modesty of a woman. 

The Andheri metropolitan magistrate issued a summons to the lyricist on July 24 but dropped the extortion charge. 

There are sufficient grounds in the complaint to proceed against Akhtar otherwise, the magistrate said. 

Akhtar then filed a revision petition before the sessions court, saying that the summons was issued in a "hasty and inappropriate manner'. 

The plea, filed through advocate Bharadwaj, said there was nothing on record which shows that there was sufficient material available with the magistrate for passing the order. 

In her reply to Akhtar's revision petition, filed through advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, Ranaut said following the unfavorable order of the magistrate's court coupled with unfavorable testimony given by a crucial witness, Akhtar "seems to be in a state of panic, as he fears that his (defamation) case against Ranaut lacked merit and he may now face prosecution for commission of serious criminal acts like criminal intimidation and outraging modesty of a woman". -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'The entire street was cheering'
'The entire street was cheering'

'I feel like it's a personal triumph even though I have not contributed anything.' A Ganesh Nadar captures some voices on ISRO's Moon landing.

Praggnanandhaa loses to Carlsen in Chess World Cup final
Praggnanandhaa loses to Carlsen in Chess World Cup final

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa went down to World No 1 Magnus Carlsen in the FIDE Chess World Cup final, in Baku, on Thursday.

Temporary Home For 380 Manipuri Families
Temporary Home For 380 Manipuri Families

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated a temporary shelter home for the families displaced by the violence in the state.

Chain of events: What led to WFI's suspension?
Chain of events: What led to WFI's suspension?

The following is the timeline of the chain of events that led to the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India by UWW, the sport's global governing body.

Magical Moment! Moon, Kennedy share pole vault gold
Magical Moment! Moon, Kennedy share pole vault gold

American Katie Moon and Australia's Nina Kennedy decided to share the women's pole vault gold medal in another magical moment at the World Athletics Championships.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances