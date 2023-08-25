Court stays proceedings against Akhtar on complaint by Kangana Ranaut





Ranaut, in her reply to Akhtar's revision plea before the sessions court, claimed that he was in a "state of panic' fearing prosecution.





Additional sessions judge (Dindoshi court) A Z Khan stayed the proceedings against Akhtar, said his lawyer Jay Bharadwaj.





Ranaut has filed a complaint against Akhtar, accusing him of extortion, criminal intimidation and outraging modesty of a woman.





The Andheri metropolitan magistrate issued a summons to the lyricist on July 24 but dropped the extortion charge.





There are sufficient grounds in the complaint to proceed against Akhtar otherwise, the magistrate said.





Akhtar then filed a revision petition before the sessions court, saying that the summons was issued in a "hasty and inappropriate manner'.





The plea, filed through advocate Bharadwaj, said there was nothing on record which shows that there was sufficient material available with the magistrate for passing the order.





In her reply to Akhtar's revision petition, filed through advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, Ranaut said following the unfavorable order of the magistrate's court coupled with unfavorable testimony given by a crucial witness, Akhtar "seems to be in a state of panic, as he fears that his (defamation) case against Ranaut lacked merit and he may now face prosecution for commission of serious criminal acts like criminal intimidation and outraging modesty of a woman". -- PTI

