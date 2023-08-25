RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


CJI declares Sept 8 as holiday in SC in view of G20 Summit
August 25, 2023  23:09
The Supreme Court will remain closed on September 8 with Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Friday declaring it as a holiday in view of the G20 Summit in the national capital, a notification issued by the apex court said. 

The G20 Summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10. 

A notification issued on the apex court website said the CJI has declared September 8 as a holiday for the top court considering the office memorandum of August 24 issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions. 

According to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry on Thursday, all central government offices in the national capital will be closed from September 8 to 10 in view of the G20 summit. 

"Invoking the provision of sub-rule (3) of Rule 4 of Order II of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013, the Chief Justice of India has declared September 8, 2023 as holiday for the Supreme Court of India and its registry and September 9, 2023 as holiday for the registry of the Supreme Court considering the OM' issued by the government of India, ministry of personnel, public grievances & pensions," read the notification issued by the apex court. 

The order issued by the personnel ministry on Thursday said, "Recognising the magnitude of this event and the substantial logistical arrangements involved, it has been decided to keep the central government offices located in Delhi closed from September 8, 2023, to September 10, 2023, on the occasion of G20 summit to be held in Delhi." -- PTI
