RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Chandrayaan-3 triumph of humankind: PM in Greece
August 25, 2023  15:49
Modi held bilateral talks with his Greek counterpart Mitsotakis
Modi held bilateral talks with his Greek counterpart Mitsotakis
The success of Chandrayaan-3 is not only the victory of India, but it is also the triumph of the entire humankind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Greek President Katerina N Sakellaropoulou on Friday as she praised the country's ambitious Moon mission. 

 Modi met the president after his arrival in the Greek capital from South Africa where he attended the 15th BRICS Summit. The two leaders also discussed ways to further cement the India-Greece friendship. 

 "Glad to have met President Katerina Sakellaropoulou in Athens. We discussed several issues which will strengthen the India-Greece friendship. We also discussed ways to boost sustainable development. She congratulated India on the success of Chandrayaan-3," Modi tweeted sharing a photograph of the meeting. 

 Responding to Sakellaropoulou's wishes for India's successful Moon mission, Modi said, "The success of Chandrayaan-3 is not only the victory of India, it is the triumph of the entire humankind." 

 "The findings of the data collected by the Chandrayaan-3 mission will help the entire scientific fraternity and humankind," he added. India scripted history on Wednesday as the ambitious third Moon mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) touched down on the Moon's south pole, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first nation to land on the uncharted surface. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cong culture to defame own leaders after death, says Rao's kin on Aiyar remarks
Cong culture to defame own leaders after death, says Rao's kin on Aiyar remarks

Subhash said the Congress never gave respect to its own leaders and especially to Narasimha Rao who is known for his economic reforms in the country when he was prime minister.

World C'ship: Satwik-Chirag enters quarters; Prannoy advances
World C'ship: Satwik-Chirag enters quarters; Prannoy advances

India's HS Prannoy showed nerves of steel, advancing to his third successive quarterfinals at the World Championships.

40 Shinde group MLAs send tempo-load of replies to disqualification notices
40 Shinde group MLAs send tempo-load of replies to disqualification notices

Sena MLA and party spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said each MLA has filed a reply of 6,000 to 6,500 pages.

Rajasthan: Dalit boy found hanging in classroom
Rajasthan: Dalit boy found hanging in classroom

A Dalit boy studying in Class 10th of Jawahar Navodaya School was found hanging in his classroom in Pragpura area of Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district, police said on Friday.

Modi holds bilaterals with world leaders at BRICS summit
Modi holds bilaterals with world leaders at BRICS summit

Modi held a "productive meeting" with his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali on a day when BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) leaders officially endorsed Ethiopia's entry into the bloc.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances