Chandrayaan-3 triumph of humankind: PM in Greece





Modi met the president after his arrival in the Greek capital from South Africa where he attended the 15th BRICS Summit. The two leaders also discussed ways to further cement the India-Greece friendship.





"Glad to have met President Katerina Sakellaropoulou in Athens. We discussed several issues which will strengthen the India-Greece friendship. We also discussed ways to boost sustainable development. She congratulated India on the success of Chandrayaan-3," Modi tweeted sharing a photograph of the meeting.





Responding to Sakellaropoulou's wishes for India's successful Moon mission, Modi said, "The success of Chandrayaan-3 is not only the victory of India, it is the triumph of the entire humankind."





"The findings of the data collected by the Chandrayaan-3 mission will help the entire scientific fraternity and humankind," he added. India scripted history on Wednesday as the ambitious third Moon mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) touched down on the Moon's south pole, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first nation to land on the uncharted surface. -- PTI

The success of Chandrayaan-3 is not only the victory of India, but it is also the triumph of the entire humankind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Greek President Katerina N Sakellaropoulou on Friday as she praised the country's ambitious Moon mission.