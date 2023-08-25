Chandrayaan-3 shows our capabilities: Modi to diaspora





Addressing the Indian diaspora in Greece, he also cited several development feats achieved by his government in the last nine years and emphasised that never before has so much investment been made in the infrastructure sector.





Over 25 lakh km-long optical fibre cable has been laid in India since 2014 which is, he noted, more than six times the distance between the Earth and the Moon.





India has taken indigenous 5G technology to around 700 districts in record time, he said, drawing cheers from the audience.





The world's highest-altitude rail bridge and motorable road besides the biggest cricket stadium and the tallest statue are in India now, he said.





Top global bodies like the World Bank and the IMF are praising the Indian economy with leading companies vying with each other to invest in India, he said, asserting that the country's role is changing fast in the post-COVID-19 world order.





Referring to the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface earlier this week, Modi said India has shown its capability to the world by hoisting the tricolour on the Moon.





The prime minister invoked ancient ties between the civilisations of India and Greece, and praised the roles of Sikh gurus in strengthening their relations, he said. His government had worked with dedication in commemorating events related to Sikhs, he added.

