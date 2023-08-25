RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bengal guv asks ISRO for tech to curb ragging
August 25, 2023  00:44
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has reached out to the Indian Space Research Organisation for identifying an appropriate technology solution to curb the menace of ragging on college and university campuses, a statement issued by Raj Bhavan on Thursday night said. 

A first-year undergraduate student died earlier this month after allegedly being ragged and sexually harassed in a hostel of Jadavpur University, sparking an outcry in West Bengal. 

"CV Ananda Bose, Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal and Chancellor of the universities, contacted the chairman of ISRO for identifying appropriate technology to effectively contain and eliminate the menace of ragging in the university campuses," the statement said. 

Bose has also held discussions with a Hyderabad-based firm over the issue. 

"They are trying to develop an appropriate technology solution using multiple sources such as video analytics, image matching automatic target recognition and remote sensing," the governor said in the statement. 

A total of 13 people, including both current and former students, have been arrested in connection with the death of the undergraduate student in JU. -- PTI
