RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
X gets last opportunity to present proof of takedown order compliance
August 24, 2023  19:03
image
X Corp (formerly Twitter) has been given  one more and last opportunity  by the Karnataka high court to submit material to show compliance of the blocking orders issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY).

The counsel for X Corp informed the bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice M G S Kamal that he was awaiting instructions from the client and sought time for the same.

The HC, while adjourning the case to September 15, made it clear that it was the last chance the company was being granted.

Today counsel for appellant prays for adjournment on the ground that he is awaiting instruction, accordingly one more and last opportunity is granted. Appeal is adjourned to September 15,  the HC recorded.

Twitter (later changed to X Corp) had approached the HC against several blocking orders issued by the MeiTY.

A single-judge bench had dismissed the petition and imposed a cost of Rs 50 lakh for approaching the court without complying with the Ministry's orders.

The company filed an appeal before the division bench which had in an earlier hearing directed it to deposit Rs 25 lakh before the hearing. The Division Bench had also directed Twitter to submit material to show that it had complied with the blocking orders.

The HC during the hearing remarked that it was the duty of the company to satisfy the court; otherwise an inference can be drawn against it. The court said that the Ministry has claimed that there was no compliance by the company.

So, if you are still not in a position to submit before the court, then why should the appeal be allowed, the court observed orally.

MeiTY had under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act issued 10 Government orders between February 2, 2021 and February 28, 2022 directing it to block 1,474 accounts, 175 Tweets, 256 URLs and one hashtag.

Twitter challenged the orders related to 39 of these URLs.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Govt nod for Rs 7,800-cr purchase to enhance forces' operational capabilities
Govt nod for Rs 7,800-cr purchase to enhance forces' operational capabilities

The defence ministry said the proposals approved by the DAC included one on procurement of 7.62x51 mm light machine gun and another on acquisition of weapons MH-60R helicopters of the Indian Navy.

National Awards: Alia-Kriti Share Best Actress Win
National Awards: Alia-Kriti Share Best Actress Win

R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has won the National Award for Best Feature Film while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the Best Actress award for their roles in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively.

Modi flags challenges in the fast growing cross-border e-com
Modi flags challenges in the fast growing cross-border e-com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday suggested the G20 trade ministers to work collectively to ensure equitable competition between large and small sellers as there are challenges in the fast growing cross-border e-commerce. In a...

Unapproved repair work among reasons behind Balasore crash: CBI
Unapproved repair work among reasons behind Balasore crash: CBI

Repair work at a level crossing near Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Odisha's Balasore where the June 2 train crash took place was allegedly conducted without the approval of senior divisional signal and telecom engineer and without an...

Vikram landed within identified area: ISRO chief
Vikram landed within identified area: ISRO chief

Speaking to PTI, Somanath said, "(The lander landed) perfectly in the intended site. The landing location was marked as 4.5 km x 2.5 km -- I think on that space, and the exact centre of that was identified as the location of landing. It...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances