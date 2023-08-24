RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
World sees optimism, confidence in Indian economy: PM
August 24, 2023  10:26
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India is seen as a combination of openness, opportunities and options as the world sees optimism and confidence in the Indian economy. 

 In a video message at the G20 Trade and Investment Minister's meeting here, the prime minister said that during the last nine years, India has become the fifth largest global economy and it has increased its competitiveness and enhanced transparency. 

 "Today we see global optimism and confidence in the Indian economy. India is seen as a combination of openness, opportunities and options," he said. India has expanded digitisation and promoted innovation and it has moved away from red tape to red carpet and liberalised FDI flows, he said.

 "Above all we have brought policy stability," he said, adding, "we are committed to make India the third largest global economy in the next few years." 

 He further said that the global uncertainties have tested the world economy and as members of the G20, it is the responsibility of the countries to rebuild confidence in international trade and investments. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

World Athletics PIX: Paulino first Dominican woman to win gold
World Athletics PIX: Paulino first Dominican woman to win gold

Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic won World Championship gold in the women's 400m on Wednesday.

Will Pawan Kalyan Be Washed Away In Andhra Politics?
Will Pawan Kalyan Be Washed Away In Andhra Politics?

Many often stereotype Andhra Pradesh politics as being star-struck, but as Pawan Kalyan's political journey shows, stars are turning out to be a passing cloud.

I salute Chandrayaan-3's passengers: Raj min's faux pas
I salute Chandrayaan-3's passengers: Raj min's faux pas

Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna made the slip hours before the touchdown by Chandrayaan's lander on the lunar surface - an unmanned landing eagerly anticipated across the country.

Akelli Review: Nushrratt Can't Save This Mess
Akelli Review: Nushrratt Can't Save This Mess

What could have been an immensely compelling survival drama is reduced to the pretty-girl-in-peril thriller, observes a disappointed Mayur Sanap.

India walks on Moon as Pragyan rover rolls out of Vikram lander
India walks on Moon as Pragyan rover rolls out of Vikram lander

The rover will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances