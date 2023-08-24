World sees optimism, confidence in Indian economy: PM





In a video message at the G20 Trade and Investment Minister's meeting here, the prime minister said that during the last nine years, India has become the fifth largest global economy and it has increased its competitiveness and enhanced transparency.





"Today we see global optimism and confidence in the Indian economy. India is seen as a combination of openness, opportunities and options," he said. India has expanded digitisation and promoted innovation and it has moved away from red tape to red carpet and liberalised FDI flows, he said.





"Above all we have brought policy stability," he said, adding, "we are committed to make India the third largest global economy in the next few years."





He further said that the global uncertainties have tested the world economy and as members of the G20, it is the responsibility of the countries to rebuild confidence in international trade and investments. -- PTI

