RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Veteran actor Seema Deo dies at 81
August 24, 2023  12:00
image
Veteran actor Seema Deo, remembered for her roles in "Anand" and "Kora Kagaz", died here on Thursday morning due to age-related ailments, her filmmaker son Abhinay Deo said. She was 81. 

 The actor, who acted in over 80 Hindi and Marathi films, passed away at her Bandra home. She had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease for over three years.

 "She passed away at 8.30-9 am at her residence in Bandra due to old age. She had been withdrawn completely, and eventually it is just old age. Alzheimer's is such a thing that you stop figuring out how to function. She had dementia leading up to Alzheimer's and she was suffering from it for over three years.

 "There's no specific reason (for her death). Due to Alzheimer's and dementia, the person forgets how to walk. The muscle memory starts coming down and one by one, the organs start shutting down," Abhinay Deo told PTI. 

 The last rites will be performed at 5 pm at Shivaji Park. Her husband, Ramesh Deo, also a veteran of Hindi and Marathi cinema, died in 2022 at the age of 93. She is survived by two sons actor Ajinkya Deo and Abhinay Deo. While Ajinkya Deo has featured in films such as "Sansaar", "Indrajeet" and "Aan: Men at Work", Abhinay Deo is a director known for Delhi Belly and Force. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Akelli Review: Nushrratt Can't Save This Mess
Akelli Review: Nushrratt Can't Save This Mess

What could have been an immensely compelling survival drama is reduced to the pretty-girl-in-peril thriller, observes a disappointed Mayur Sanap.

'9 hours of sleep': BCCI's to do-list for players!
'9 hours of sleep': BCCI's to do-list for players!

The Asia Cup-bound players, who returned from the West Indies and were not part of the T20I series in Ireland, were given a 13-day fitness programme.

Anand Actor Seema Deo Passes Away
Anand Actor Seema Deo Passes Away

Veteran actor Seema Deo, remembered for her roles in Anand and Kora Kagaz, passed into the ages on Thursday morning due to age-related ailments, her filmmaker son Abhinay Deo said.

Latest images show lander chose Moon's flat region
Latest images show lander chose Moon's flat region

Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander 'Vikram' chose a relatively flat region on the lunar surface to touch down, images captured by its camera showed.

Chandrayaan-3 rover to embark on 14-day assignments on Moon's surface
Chandrayaan-3 rover to embark on 14-day assignments on Moon's surface

Its duties include experiments to further understand the lunar surface.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances