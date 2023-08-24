RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


US celebrates India's moon landing
August 24, 2023  10:17
Up close and personal with the moon
After a historic soft landing by the Chandrayaan-3 on the southern polar region of the Moon, the Indian diaspora erupted in celebrations at Times Square in New York City.

 Members of the Indian diaspora were seen dancing to drum rolls and immersing in unbridled joy as the country became the first in the world to land on the uncharted lunar south face. 

 "Congratulations to the people of India for the great achievement of landing on the Moon. We are just thrilled today," a woman from Canada said at Times Square. 

 "It is a matter of pride not only for India but for the whole world..., " said Prem Bhandari, prominent diaspora leader and volunteer of Jaipur Foot USA, Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA) and Rescuing Every Distressed Indian Overseas.

 Taking India to an elite club of nations, the Chandryaan-3 rover on Wednesday successfully performed a soft landing on the lunar South Pole. 

 Taking to its official handle on X, formerly Twitter, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) posted, "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: 'India, I reached my destination and you too!' Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon! Congratulations, India!" 

 After the successful landing, congratulatory messages poured in from across the world for the ISRO chief and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  

 The spokesperson for the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Paulina Kubiak, hailed the successful touchdown of the 'Vikram' lander on the lunar South Pole, saying, "It is something that we kind of shared this morning. I mean, the president congratulates India. Obviously, it was within the OPGA office. Many of the Indian colleagues were celebrating that achievement. -- ANI
