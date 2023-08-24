RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Taliban regime stops 100 girls from travelling to Dubai for studies
August 24, 2023  01:11
In another episode of suppression of women's voices in Afghanistan, the Taliban regime stopped 100 girl students, who had the opportunity to pursue higher education abroad, from travelling to Dubai at Kabul Airport, Khaama Press reported. 

Due to this action by Taliban officials, the young girls who were eager to embark on their education journey were unable to proceed with their travel plans. 

Khalaf Al Habtoor, a prominent Emirati businessman, has voiced his deep disappointment and concern about the incident. 

In a video message, he criticized the actions of the Taliban, expressing his dismay at the hindrance they have caused to the education and aspirations of these young women. 

Al-Habtoor facilitated the education of these 100 Afghan girls by providing scholarships to UAE universities, covering crucial aspects like travel expenses, accommodation, health insurance, and other necessary funds, as per Khaama Press

However, his noble initiative -- providing 100 scholarships for Afghan girls' higher education in UAE -- has been overshadowed by the Taliban's repressive intentions. 

In a voice message, the girls said that despite having valid reasons, the Taliban forces prevented them from travelling. 

Last year, this UAE businessman pledged 100 scholarships for girls in Dubai, coinciding with their denied university access. -- ANI
