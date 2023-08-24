RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SRK on moon landing: India chhaa gaya!
August 24, 2023  12:28
image
Moon and romance are synonymous. So, if you missed what India's romantic hero had to say about the landing yesterday, here it is. 
Yeah, we are talking about Shah Rukh Khan. 
The actor posted, "Chaand Taare todh laoon'. Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers, the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3." 
