SRK on moon landing: India chhaa gaya!

Yeah, we are talking about Shah Rukh Khan.

The actor posted, "Chaand Taare todh laoon'. Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers, the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3."

Moon and romance are synonymous. So, if you missed what India's romantic hero had to say about the landing yesterday, here it is.