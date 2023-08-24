RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Smriti Irani visits villages in Amethi, holds 'chaupal' to hear grievances of people
August 24, 2023  20:14
File image
File image
Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday visited villages in her parliamentary constituency Amethi in Uttar Pradesh and held a chaupals to hear the grievances of people, said a BJP leader. 

The BJP leader said Irani, who reached in Amethi on Thursday for a two-day tour to her constituency, visited Bavalpur, Bahadurpur, and Gosaiganj villages where she organised chaupals and heard the grievances of people and directed officials for their immediate redressal. 

The BJP leader said the most of the problems were related to construction of roads, medical and revenue. 

Irani also visited the house of BJP's Dhaurahra block president Dinesh Singh, who was killed recently, and assured all help to his family members. 

She also inaugurated CCTV cameras installed at the Nagar Palika Parishad office in Amethi. 

Irani defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from the Amethi seat considered a Gandhi family bastion. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Satwik-Chirag one win away from another World Championship medal
Satwik-Chirag one win away from another World Championship medal

Treesa and Gayatri moved well and played some good rallies but their experienced opponents managed to grab four straight points

Asia Cup: Indian cricketers undergo rigorous drills, ace Yo-Yo- test
Asia Cup: Indian cricketers undergo rigorous drills, ace Yo-Yo- test

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2023, Indian cricketers on Thursday underwent rigorous fitness drills, including the Yo-Yo test which was aced by the players in attendance in Bengaluru.

SC surprised one of Bilkis Bano convicts is a practising lawyer
SC surprised one of Bilkis Bano convicts is a practising lawyer

"Law is supposed to be a noble profession," the Supreme Court observed on Thursday, and voiced surprise over how can one of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case and murder of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots...

SEE: Buildings collapse in Kullu, hundreds stranded after landslides
SEE: Buildings collapse in Kullu, hundreds stranded after landslides

A row of buildings in Kullu district collapsed Thursday and hundreds of travellers were stranded in relief camps after landslides blocked the road to Mandi in rain-battered Himachal Pradesh.

BRICS to admit 6 new countries from Jan 1, 2024
BRICS to admit 6 new countries from Jan 1, 2024

Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been invited to join the grouping.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances